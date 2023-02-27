Member Directory

Pamela Ronald is Professor of Plant Pathology and Chair of the Plant Genomics Program at the University of California, Davis, where she studies the role that genes play in a plant’s response to its environment. With her husband, she co-wrote Tomorrow's Table: Organic Farming, Genetics and the Future of Food. Dr. Ronald was one of the co-founders of Biology Fortified.
Alison Bernstein is a neuroscientist who studies Parkinson’s disease, epigenetics and neurotoxicology. Her PhD is in Biology and Biomedical Sciences from Washington University. She did two postdoctoral fellowships at Emory University, receiving additional training in neurotoxicology, neuroscience and epigenetics. Alison is now an Assistant Professor at Michigan State University.
Mary Mangan has a PhD in cell, molecular, and developmental biology from the University of Rochester. She co-founded OpenHelix, a company that provides awareness and training on open source genomics software tools. She has published numerous articles on biology, biotechnology, biometrics, and genomics.
Joe Ballenger is an agricultural scientist studying weed control at the University of Wyoming. He has a Masters degree in Entomology. He co-founded the successful Ask an Entomologist project!. In his spare time, he likes to cook and climb.
Jenny is an independent journalist and science writer covering food, agriculture, climate, environmental science and technology. Her work has been published in outlets including Vox, The Washington Post, Popular Mechanics, Undark, SELF, OneZero, Observer, Slate, New York Magazine, Parents, Salon and Mental Floss. She is the publisher of the FutureFeed newsletter and a podcaster for the Animal Studies channel of the New Books Network. She's a devising playwright and Story Director for the immersive experience company, TBD Immersive. In her spare time, she carves ice sculptures and grows heirloom wheat. Just kidding, she has two kids.
Cell Biologist, science communicator, an agricultural and biodiversity analyst, and a fiction writer.
Frank N. Foode™ is your friendly neighborhood genetically modified organism. Check him out on Instagram, Twitter, or Facebook! You can also take Frank home with you - visit our Plant Plushies page to learn more!
David Tribe’s research career in academia and industry has covered molecular genetics, biochemistry, microbial evolution and biotechnology. He has over 60 publications and patents. Dr. Tribe's recent activities focus on agricultural policy and food risk management. He teaches graduate programs in food science and risk management as a Senior Lecturer in the Department of Agriculture and Food Systems, University of Melbourne.
Drew L. Kershen is the Earl Sneed Centennial Professor of Law Emeritus, at the University of Oklahoma College of Law. He taught agricultural law and water law for 30+ years and retired in 2012. Beginning in 1997, he focused his writing and speaking on legal issues related to agricultural biotechnology.