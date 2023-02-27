Member Directory

Jenny is an independent journalist and science writer covering food, agriculture, climate, environmental science and technology. Her work has been published in outlets including Vox, The Washington Post, Popular Mechanics, Undark, SELF, OneZero, Observer, Slate, New York Magazine, Parents, Salon and Mental Floss. She is the publisher of the FutureFeed newsletter and a podcaster for the Animal Studies channel of the New Books Network. She's a devising playwright and Story Director for the immersive experience company, TBD Immersive. In her spare time, she carves ice sculptures and grows heirloom wheat. Just kidding, she has two kids.